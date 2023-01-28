$24.8 million repair for Stettin to Highgate Hall main road in Trelawny

A major repair effort is now under way along sections of the Stettin to Highgate Hall main road in Trelawny. Through this undertaking, several retaining walls are being built, while others are being repaired along the corridor, which is one of the key north/south links.

The corridor serves several communities in the hills of Trelawny and links sections of Manchester, Clarendon, and St Elizabeth to the north coast.

Community relations officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, said that, over time, several locations along the corridor were eroded as a result of successive periods of floodings.

She also said the NWA is now working to effect the necessary repairs which involve the construction of retaining and parapet walls, the reinstatement of the road ways, and the installation of a culvert at one of the six targetted locations.

The programme of works is being undertaken by the NWA at a cost of $24.8 million, under its Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.