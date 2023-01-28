All Bahamian diplomats airlifted out of Haiti

(CMC)- The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs says all seven Bahamian diplomats, including the spouse of the charge d'Affaires, were airlifted out of Port-au-Prince, Haiti by helicopter on Friday and have since landed in safely in the Dominican Republic.

In a statement late Friday, Prime Minister Dr Phillip 'Brave' Davis expressed deep gratitude to the President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader and the Foreign Minister of the Dominican Republic Roberto Alvarez for the execution of this process.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister ordered all Bahamian diplomatic personnel in Haiti to immediately leave the country as soon as security conditions permitted, citing the rapidly devolving and unstable conditions in the wake of reported violent gang killings of police officers and protests in the French speaking Caribbean Community member state.

Over the past few days outraged rebel police officers “paralysed” Port-au-Prince in protest of a slew of killings of police officers by Haitian gangs.

This week, more than a hundred protesters blocked roads, shot guns into the air, and broke through gates in the capital's airport and the Prime Minister's house.

This comes after a protracted period of violence and tension in Haiti after its President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home by armed men in July 2021.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, once conditions improve, a team from The Bahamas will be sent back into Haiti without further announcement.

