Bridge FM defends former PM Golding against Warmington's 'verbal attack'

Radio station The Bridge FM says Jamaica's leaders should control themselves following government minister Everald Warmington's outburst over former Prime Minister Bruce Golding's comment on the fraud scandal at Stocks and Securities Limited.

"It is imperative that those who have been tapped to lead exercise the utmost control in their utterances and the signals they send to the vulnerable members of our society," said Robert Clarke, chairman of the station's board.

Warmington has rebuked Golding for suggesting that the Government is not been blameless in the SSL saga as it issues licences to investment houses which indicates to the public that it is safe to conduct business with these entities.

The private-investment firm is now the centre of an investigation as dozens of clients' accounts were reportedly defrauded of billions of dollars.

“This is not a civil war. It's a guy (Golding) who has lost his relevance and is trying to be relevant by attacking your own party. That don't make you relevant,” Warmington told journalists on Wednesday during a tour in St Elizabeth. “ ... It hurts me for me to be saying this today, but he must be a man. You (Golding) have failed. You had a failed Government. You are a failed leader. Walk away and leave the young man (Holness) to lead,” he continued, referring to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“I want to say, 'Bruce, you need to stop it and stop it now. Back off! Stop it now!',” he continued.

The Bridge FM boss says he views the "verbal attack" against Golding "with great concern", adding that the station is "in full support of Mr. Golding in the airing of his views with which we might not always find agreement".

Golding was speaking during this week's episode of the "Jamaica Live" programme. Clarke said: "we, the operators of The Bridge 99fm, are convinced that nothing in Mr. Golding's comments on the programme could have been reasonably construed as an attack on any individual or organisation."

Clarke said Golding operated with broadcast regulations and "was quite civil and measured in his commentary".

"He did not berate or libel anyone. The vitriolic attack against Mr. Golding is therefore cause for particular concern, especially at a time when our beloved country is experiencing a coarsening of our political discourse and a spiralling of crime rate," the chairman added.

