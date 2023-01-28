GoodHeart | David Cairol hopes to partner with reggae artiste for charity workshops

French singer and musician David Cairol is back on the island.

Ever since making the first trip to Jamaica in 2017, the reggae lover and Bob Marley aficionado has made the island a regular stop in his travels but the last two years saw the pandemic being a sort of roadblock, he said.

“I’ve only landed for a short while, but one of my first stops had to be Rebel Salute and it was actually my first time experiencing the show. It was a good experience to be in the crowd as a fan,” the singer shared.

Cairol, who is from Basque Country, in the South of France, says he is getting a head start on a music workshop project he wants to host as part of his ongoing mission to build bridges.

The Late Bus singer and songwriter has been working with secondary schools across Jamaica, including St George’s College and Campion College, to teach the students the basics of music composition and improving their songwriting skills.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I’ve always seen the importance of engaging the younger generation (those who have yet to discover or see the true potential of their talents), and the work I’m doing with schools in Jamaica is me trying to build and arrange an exchange with French schools,” Cairol said.

He added, “I want to get more students to [teach] them to write songs in French and also through the sharing of cultures expose them to different ways of life, and learn understanding and how to love each other.”

He said that he wants to expand the initiative and tap reggae artistes like Tony Rebel to partner with him on hosting larger music workshops.

He said, “Tony Rebel has done so much for Jamaican reggae and the artistes. He is also involved in charity and I believe he has a lot to teach the youth.”

Cairol also revealed he is here ahead of the Reggae Month celebrations when he is slated to launch new music. Ironically, the title of one of the tracks he is releasing is Music, which is set to be released on January 30.

The track was recorded live at Tuff Gong International studio and features St George’s College students singing in French.

“I could not miss the Reggae Month celebrations. I’m in love with reggae music and the culture and share in it with my spirit. The song will show what the youth have learnt and give them so much opportunity,” Cairol said.

stephanie.lyew@gleanerjm.com