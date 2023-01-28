GoodHeart | Valiant holds rap session with Oberlin High School students

Valiant has been showing off his musical mastery since bursting on the scene in a big way last year. But this week, the dancehall entertainer is demonstrating his good-heartedness with a visit to his alma mater, Oberlin High School, where he gave a surprise performance, held rap sessions with some of the students and discussed ways he could further his contribution to the school.

During the school’s devotional proceedings on Friday morning, the artiste walked on to the compound much to the delight of the high schoolers who ran to hug and greet him. Speaking with The Gleaner, Valiant shared that the moment brought him back to his own days in their shoes.

“It was a really great feeling (being back at Oberlin), as it was my first time performing in front of my previous high school. My most memorable days were in fifth form when school was coming to an end and CXC (Caribbean Examinations Council) results were in. I may have been a troublemaker in school but I always focused on schoolwork regardless. The environment helped make me who I am today and that is something I would never take back,” he said.

The Dunce Cheque deejay, whose real name is Raheem Bowes, also revealed that visiting the school was something that he had been wanting to do for some time now and it was extremely important to him.

“A give back was always in mind to show a level of appreciation and honour, but also it was necessary as many of these students look up to me and I had to make it an initiative to speak with them on the importance of education,” Valiant said, adding that though his song Dunce Cheque speaks of failing in school, it’s just a slang. He in fact has “several subjects”.

“ ‘Dunce and back of the class’ is a slang term used to embrace or describe a feeling or situation it is in no way shape or form literal. I graduated Oberlin High School with several subjects. Dunce Cheque is a song that embraces fun and satire and every youth understands that. I believe youths are the future and we as community need to guide them the right way to build a better tomorrow. Today was not just a treat but also a lesson that hard work and dedication and discipline is the key,” Valiant continued.

According to Romario Rearrie, from Crown Heights Entertainment, which forms a part of the artiste’s management team, this was the initial stage of other projects in the pipeline for the school.

“The visit was important as it was a small treat or giveback to the school [community] that helped made Valiant who he is today. It was also a token of appreciation to the current students who have been supporting the movement and also to provide a word of encouragement. Currently, the team is planning to donate a few gadgets and computers in the upcoming months to facilitate the growth of the IT department and aid the school in developing,” he shared.

Other representatives who formed a part of the initiative included Althieno McFarlane of Chopline Records and members of the Eclipse Group.

For Valiant, he plans to continue looking into ways to lend support to communities and places that were instrumental in his development and urges other artistes to do the same.

“It is important [for us as entertainers to give back], as you have to always remember your roots. Always remember where you’re forwarding from, the places that shaped you,” he said.

Known for his catchy lyrics and melodic tunes, Valiant, though being around the music business for several years, got his big break last year after a video went viral on TikTok, popularising the slang ‘Kotch E Hat, A Lie’. With no intention of easing up, he used his moment in the spotlight to display that he among the formidable artistes in the industry.

