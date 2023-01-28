Kingston man charged with murder over stabbing of Denham Town resident

A Kingston man who allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab another man during a fight earlier this month has been charged with murder.

Daniel 'Kevon' Dothlyn, 20, from Elgin Street in Denham Town has been charged.

The deceased is 31-year-old Richardo Robinson otherwise called 'Slap Way' or 'Travis' of Victoria Street, Denham Town.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 12:45p.m., Dothlyn and Robinson had an argument resulting in a fight.

During the tussle, Robinson reportedly used a stone to hit Dothlyn. Dothlyn then used the scissors to stab Robinson.

The police were alerted and both men were assisted to the hospital where Robinson was pronounced dead and Dothlyn was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched and Dothlyn was arrested.

He was subsequently charged after he underwent a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

