Nurse charged with attempted murder

A 35-year-old registered nurse has been charged with attempted murder arising from an incident involving a woman on Beeston Street in downtown Kingston on January 20.

The accused man is Sade Rampassard, otherwise called 'Coolie', from Walkway 34 in Braeton Phase 2, Portmore, St. Catherine.

He was charged by the Denham Town police on Friday.

The police say about 10:30 p.m on January 20, Rampassard, who had a knife, held a woman by her hair and then used the weapon to stab her several times.

The woman was assisted to the hospital where she was treated.

The incident was reported to the Police and an investigation launched.

Rampassard was charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court next week.

