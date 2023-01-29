13-year-old girl stabs 19-year-old brother to death

The St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Noel Demetrius, who his 13-year-old sister allegedly stabbed during a dispute at their home in Irwin, St James, this morning.

Reports are that shortly after 9:00 am, the siblings were at home with other family members when an argument developed between them.

The unemployed Demetrius reportedly started to beat his younger sister, who reached for a knife and allegedly inflicted a wound in the region of his chest.

Demetrius was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

