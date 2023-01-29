Above Rocks experiencing water disruption

The National Water Commission (NWC) is experiencing difficulties providing the service to residents of Above Rocks, which the Allman Hill Water Facility in St Andrew services.

A release today states that the NWC is apologising to the residents for the water supply disruption, which was blamed on a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) single-phase issue.

According to the release, the matter has been reported to JPS, and water will be returned when the issue is resolved.

“The NWC regrets any inconvenience this disruption may cause and craves the patience and understanding of its valued customers,” the release said.

