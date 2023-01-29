Caribbean Community condemns killing of police officers in Haiti

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC):

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) says it is deeply concerned that the contrasting incidents involving the Haitian National Police indicate the severity of the challenges that the police face as well as a further breakdown in security in Haiti.

In a statement, the 15-member regional body said it strongly condemns the killing of police officers and expressed condolences to the families of the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The anger and dismay of the police at the gruesome killings of their colleagues, 78 killed since July 2021 and 14 to date this January, are shared by all, however, abandoning the role of the security forces to protect every citizen and maintain public order further destabilises the country. The protest actions by members of the police service against the Prime Minister cannot be condoned.”

“CARICOM urges the members of the Haitian National Police to safeguard peace and order and refrain from actions which could only serve to foster even greater damage to the country and its people.”

Last week, rebel police officers rioted in Port-au-Prince to protest against the killing of more than a dozen colleagues by criminal gangs.

The rioting officers blamed the government for not taking action.

According to the National Union of Haitian Police Officers, 14 men have been killed since the start of the year in various gang attacks on police stations.