Four killed in West Kingston violence

Four men were shot and killed in West Kingston yesterday.

In an incident at approximately 5:00 pm on Luke Lane, 42-year-old Randie Robinson and 31-year-old driver Terrence ‘Stamma’ Forsythe were killed, and two other men are reportedly nursing gunshot wounds.

Robinson was visiting arelatives and was accosted by unknown assailants, who shot and killed him, during which the other three men were shot, with Forsythe also succumbing to his injury.

Meanwhile, at approximately 9:00 pm, Emilio West, a 24-year-old upcoming artiste and 37-year-old Anthony Davis of Chestnut Lane in Tivoli Gardens were killed in what residents say are reprisal attacks.

Four other persons were injured in that shooting.

The West Kingston police division has recorded five murders since the start of this year, two fewer than the seven recorded for the corresponding period last year.

-Sashana Small

