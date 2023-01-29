NWC disruptions affect several communities in St Andrew, St Ann

Several communities across Jamaica are facing disruptions in their water supply today.

Releases from the National Water Commission (NWC) state that the affected areas are those served by the King Weston Water Facility in St Andrew, Seville No 1 Water Facility in St Ann and Seville No 2 Water Facility again in St Ann.

The releases blamed the disruption on electricity company Jamaica Public Service (JPS) single phase issue and stated that water would return when the problem is resolved.

The affected areas are a section of Bucky Plan, Belmont, Grant Hill, Florence Hill, Lawrence Tavern, Mount Ogle, Matthew Road, Toms River, Cokely and Johnny Ridge, which are served by the King Weston Facility; and Seville, Top Seville, Priory, Farmers Heights, Sections of Hartland, New Seville H/S, Famer Scheme, Red Ground and Hospital, which are all served by the Seville No 1 and No 2 Facilities.

NWC apologised to the affected customers in the releases while stating that the entity regrets the inconvenience the disruption caused.

