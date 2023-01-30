Cocaine seized at Sangster airport, employee arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of a quantity of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James and the arrest of an employee.

They say the recovery was made during an operation on Sunday morning.

Reports are that about 11:50 a.m., members of the Narcotics Division and Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) were conducting operations at the airport.

According to the police, the employee was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was subsequently accosted and searched.

According to the police, four parcels containing cocaine, which weighed 2.5 kilogrammes, were found in his possession.

The man was arrested.

