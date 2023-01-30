Cornwall College student receiving care after jumping from building

Principal of Cornwall College in Montego Bay, St James, Michael Ellis, says medical attention is being provided to the student who fractured his leg after he jumped from a building this morning to retrieve money.

Ellis told The Gleaner that he was informed by the schoolboy that cash fell from his hand while he was on the first floor of the Industrial Arts building.

According to Ellis, in a bid to recover the money before another else could, he climbed over the railing and jumped to the ground.

He sustained an injury to one of his legs.

The student reportedly indicated that he felt that jumping to the ground floor was a safer route to retrieving his money than taking the stairs.

“The student is now being treated at hospital and he is in the company of his father. And although he suffered a fractured leg it is not considered to be life-threatening," said Ellis.

Noting that the incident could have ended differently, the principal encouraged students to use safe means when they encounter situations while at school.

- Hopeton Bucknor

