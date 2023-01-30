Drought conditions impacting water supply to sections of Westmoreland

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that some communities in Westmoreland will receive scheduled water supply as a result of the impact of drought conditions on its systems.

It says its Logwood Treatment Plant in Hanover is especially impacted by the weather conditions.

The NWC says subsequent to the reduced production at the Logwood facility, operations at the Whitehall Pumping Station is also being impacted.

As a part of drought mitigation efforts, the NWC says customers served by the facility are now scheduled to receive water supply on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Service areas likely to be affected include Orange Hill, Mount Airy, Good Hope, Duck Pond, White hall, Negril, Westland Mountain, West End and environs.

