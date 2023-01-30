Firearms, ammunition seized by Kingston West police

Amid the uptick in violence in the Kingston West police division over the weekend, cops seized two firearms in separate incidents on Sunday during heightened operations.

A woman is now in custody following the seizure of a Stoeger Cougar pistol along with forty-one .40 rounds of ammunition.

The police say the recovery was made at the intersection of Dee Cee Avenue and Chang Avenue in Tivoli Gardens.

The police report that about 5:15 p.m., a joint police-military team was on patrol in the area where a funeral was being held.

According to the police, the woman was seen walking along the roadway with a bag around her neck.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She was accosted, searched and the firearm and ammunition found inside the bag.

She was subsequently arrested.

In the second incident, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., a snap raid was carried out by members of the Kingston West and St Catherine North police divisions on Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5.

The police say a Taurus pistol with five 9mm cartridges was found in a flower pot to the rear of the premises.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

The police note that the firearm seizures occurred following the killing of a man and the injury of another also on Lincoln Crescent.

It is reported that about 2:30 p.m., 19-year-old labourer Shaheem Williams, otherwise called 'Shiaz', was among a group of men sitting inside a yard, having drinks.

They were reportedly pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting Williams and another man.

The police were summoned and the injured men were taken to hospital.

Williams was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted.

His condition is considered serious, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the police say cops will continue to heighten their presence and operations within the division in a continued effort to dismantle gangs, seize guns and arrest gunmen.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.