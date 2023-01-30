Major tree planting project for Lady Musgrave and East King’s House roads

A major urban beautification thrust will kick off with the planting of 3,000 saplings along Lady Musgrave and East King's House roads in St Andrew.

This undertaking forms part of the National Tree Planting Initiative to replenish Jamaica's forest cover.

Under the initiative, which was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in November 2019, three million trees are to be planted as part of reforestation efforts in areas that have been degraded over time due to development and other activities.

The targeted corridors under the urban engagement are slated for major road expansion works in the coming months, with similar activities programmed for Arthur Wint Drive.

The trees to be planted are intended to offset the anticipated damage to or loss of those in these areas due to road works.

The initiative was launched at Jamaica House on Saturday where a tree planting exercise was led by Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda.

Speaking with journalists, Samuda informed that in light of the anticipated impact on trees in the vicinity of the road works, the 3,000 saplings will be planted within a kilometre of each other on government and private properties ahead of the project's commencement.

Samuda said this undertaking is expected to yield a net gain of significant tree cover in the targeted areas.

Chief Executive Officer and Conservator of Forests, Forestry Department, Ainsley Henry, who participated in the launch, said increasing the number of trees within the urban space is essential while encouraging all Jamaicans to participate in the initiative.

“We believe that in planting a lot of these trees, we will be able to reduce the heat effect within Kingston, we will improve the air quality, and also improve [the] aesthetics [of the area],” he said.

- JIS News

