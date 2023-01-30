Man serving sentence for sexual offences admits to committing others

A labourer, Davion Reid, who is serving a 10-year sentence for various sexual offences, has pleaded guilty to committing other similar offences.

He pleaded guilty on Monday when he appeared in the St Catherine Circuit Court before Justice Bertram Morrison.

He was ordered remanded until March 17, when he will be sentenced.

Reid pleaded guilty to six counts of having sex with a person under the age of 16, five counts of grievous sexual assault and two counts of procuring the violation of a person.

The offences were committed in 2019.

An investigation was conducted by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), which resulted in Reid's arrest and eventual charge.

-Rasbert Turner

