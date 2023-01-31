33-y-o man charged for cocaine seized at Sangster airport

Thirty-three-year-old Jermaine Scott has been charged in relation to the seizure of approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Sunday.

He is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

He is to appear before the St James Parish Court on February 3.

Investigators assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested Scott at the airport after the cocaine was allegedly found in his possession during a law enforcement operation by the Narcotics and the Customs Contraband Enforcement Team.

The cocaine reportedly has a street value of approximately US$125,000.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Scott was charged on Monday following an interview which was conducted in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.