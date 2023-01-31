Bail application postponed for labourer accused of stealing $1.5 million

A St Catherine man who is charged with larceny in relation to the theft of approximately $1.5 million, was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Calford Bryan, a labourer of Bog Walk, St Catherine, is scheduled to return to court on February 20, when a bail application is to be completed.

Attorney-at-law Lorenzo Eccleston made a partial bail application on Tuesday, however it was revealed by the investigating officer that the complainant was recently murdered and the file was incomplete.

It is alleged that Bryan was employed as a labourer at a house in Linstead, St Catherine, on January 17, when J$900,000 and US$4,000 went missing, while the complainant was absent.

The matter was reported to the police and Bryan was arrested on suspicion of larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

