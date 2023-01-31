Machete vendor killed in MoBay

Detectives are processing a crime scene in Montego Bay, St James, where a vendor was gunned down by armed men on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has so far only been identified as 'Biggs'.

According to reports, about 6:50 p.m., 'Biggs', who is known for selling machetes around Montego Bay, was sitting on a crate along upper St James Street, close to the Barnett Street police station, when he was pounced upon by two men armed with handguns.

The men reportedly opened fire hitting the vendor multiple times, before they escaped on foot.

Personnel from the Barnett Street Police Station rushed to the scene and discovered the vendor slumped on the crate with gunshot wounds.

