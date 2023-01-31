Police still searching for driver in fatal St John's Road hit-and-run

The police in St Catherine are still searching for a driver who killed an elderly man and injured another in a hit-and-run.

They say investigators have so far been unsuccessful in their efforts to contact the male driver.

The police are now making a public appeal for him to turn himself in.

The fatal crash happened on the morning of January 25 along St John's Road in Spanish Town.

It is reported that about 8 o'clock the now deceased, 61-year-old Clive Maitland, was walking along the roadway, in the vicinity of the Ebony Vale community, when a Toyota motor car hit the senior citizen and another man.

The driver fled the scene into nearby bushes while the injured men were left on the ground motionless.

They were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where Maitland died.

The other man remains hospitalised.

The incident was the third fatal crash to be recorded in the St Catherine North Police Division since the start of 2023.

Last year, the division recorded 32 road fatalities.

- Rasbert Turner

