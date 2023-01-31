Portland motorists make last-minute push to pay outstanding traffic tickets

Scores of motorists who turned up today at the Portland Parish Court in Port Antonio have expressed concern they might not be able to settle outstanding tickets ahead of the implementation of the new Road Traffic Act at midnight.

Dozens of persons were crammed inside the courthouse building awaiting the opportunity to have their matters dealt with, while others converged on the verandah of the building.

Expressing frustration that the process was not moving fast enough, some were concerned they could miss the window for payment, resulting in warrants being issued for their arrest.

"Mi deh yah from nine a clock and all now mi nuh get fi pay mi ticket dem. Mi hungry and mi caan lef, because mi nuh hear mi name call," said one motorist, who gave his name as Horace Mills.

Mills admitted to racking up 63 traffic tickets for various offences between 2018 and 2022, including for speeding, not having brake lights, defective tyres, driving without a seat belt and obscure licence plate.

- Gareth Davis

