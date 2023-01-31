St James bar operator charged over ammunition seizure

A St James bar operator was arrested and charged on Monday following the alleged seizure of 27 rounds of ammunition at his home.

Charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition is 33-year-old Albert Dobson, of Seaview Heights in Flankers.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 3 p.m. a snap raid was carried out at Dobson's home where 27 point 40mm cartridges were found wrapped inside a black sock that was on a shelf.

Dobson was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.