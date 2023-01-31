St James bar operator charged over ammunition seizure
Published:Tuesday | January 31, 2023 | 8:47 AM
A St James bar operator was arrested and charged on Monday following the alleged seizure of 27 rounds of ammunition at his home.
Charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition is 33-year-old Albert Dobson, of Seaview Heights in Flankers.
Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 3 p.m. a snap raid was carried out at Dobson's home where 27 point 40mm cartridges were found wrapped inside a black sock that was on a shelf.
Dobson was arrested and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
