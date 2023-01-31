Teenager suspected to have committed suicide in Braeton
The St Catherine South police are investigating a suspected case of suicide involving a teenage girl.
The incident reportedly occurred in the Braeton community.
It's reported that a 16-year-old girl was found hanging inside the house where she lived.
The teen's mother reportedly returned home about 6 p.m and found her dead.
"Yes, I can confirm that the female teenager was found hanging and a team has been dispatched to the scene," acting head of the division, Superintendent of Police Hopeton Nicholson, told The Gleaner.
- Rasbert Turner
