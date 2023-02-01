10-y-o girl raped, killed in Lucea

The lifeless body of a 10-year-old student of Esher Primary, who went missing after school earlier today, has been found in the Kew area of Lucea, Hanover.

It is believed the child, Nikita Noel, otherwise known as 'Jojo', of Kew District, was raped and strangled to death.

According to police reports, the youngster's mother reported her missing, and a search party, which included law enforcement officers found her body.

The Lucea police are currently on the scene carrying out investigations into the killing.

- Janet Silvera

