14 left homeless due to house fire in Spanish Town

Fourteen members of a family have been left homeless following a fire in Ellerslie Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday.

The fire, which started about 3:40 p.m., destroyed the six-bedroom dwelling.

The family lost furniture, appliances, clothing and other personal items.

Residents reported that smoke was seen coming from the house and then flames shortly after.

An alarm was raised and a fire unit and a water truck responded to the incident.

The fire was extinguished, but not before two neighbouring houses were partially damaged by the blaze.

A Spanish Town fire department spokesman said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

- Ruddy Mathison

