Elderly man gunned down at his shop in Clarendon

The Clarendon community of Toll Gate is in shock over the shooting death of a 71-year-old shopkeeper.

Alphanso Wint, otherwise called 'Doctor', of Decoy Road in Toll Gate, was last night discovered inside his shop with gunshot wounds to his head.

The discovery was made by residents who reported hearing explosions and went to investigate.

The shooting happened some time around 7:30 p.m.

The murder of the senior citizen has been strongly condemned.

"He doesn't make trouble. And a lot of people were on the road last night and his shop is right at the roadside," said councillor caretaker for the Toll Gate division in the Clarendon South Western constituency, Godfrey Knight, who described the killing as brazen.

Wint sold coconuts and cane along the roadway.

"It's a little man weh boasy. Him will tell yuh sey him nuh walk and beg, him have him money under him mattress," Knight told The Gleaner.

A Gleaner source disclosed that Wint was robbed of a large sum of money some two years ago when criminals invaded his home.

The source also said Wint lost his home at the hands of arsonists some five years ago.

Councillor for the York Town division, which is also in Clarendon South Western, Uphel Purcell, said he knew Wint well and that he is saddened by his murder.

"I am so hurt. This man is about 70 years old... a very kind and gentle man. We are very hurt to know that someone could have gone there last night and took his life in that fashion," bemoaned Purcell, who noted that Wint was well-known in the area.

Purcell said the Government has to do more to stem the country's crime woes.

"The one away stroke that the prime minister is coming with at all times, SOE, SOE [state of emergency], it's just not working and he needs to come better," he said.

"How do we get the guns? I think the prime minister needs to focus on that and he might very well see some fruitful resolutions," said Purcell.

Up to January 29, eleven people were killed in Clarendon.

This is an increase of 266.7 per cent when compared to the three murders recorded during the corresponding period in 2022.

A total of 92 homicides were recorded in Clarendon last year.

- Olivia Brown

