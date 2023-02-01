Garbage backlog cleared in northeastern parishes

North Eastern Parks and Markets (NEPM) Waste Management Limited, regional arm of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is reporting zero backlog in garbage collection.

This follows the handover of 10 compactor trucks to the region in November 2022.

In an interview with JIS News, NEPM's Regional Operations Manager, Tracy Fakhourie, said the region, which comprises St Ann, St Mary and Portland, has been in an “extremely good position” since the new units were put into service.

She said the NEPM kicked things off in December with a massive clean-up blitz across the three parishes that helped to clear the backlog.

Fakhourie indicated that the trucks were appropriately allocated across the region, with St Ann given five units; St Mary, three; and Portland, two.

“For the better part of 2022, we were definitely at our lowest point with garbage collection, and that was mainly due to our trucks being out of service, sometimes for lengthy periods, due to unavailability of parts,” she explained.

“So, having gotten 10 new trucks added to our fleet in November of 2022, it allowed us to [clear backlogs] and regularise the service that we offer for domestic and commercial collection,” she added.

More units, to include tipper and crane trucks, are expected in the financial year 2023/2024, according to Fakhourie.

“So, it is important that we continue to recruit new staff, new drivers and new sidemen, because there is a training and orientation process,” she noted.

In the meantime, NEPM's Public Cleansing Manager, Patrick Marshall, said a sweep team is also in place and would work in tandem with two units whenever there are problems or difficulties within the region.

“So, we have smooth operations as we progress [and] we continue to recruit because we always want to properly serve the region as a whole,” Marshall outlined.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, officially handed over 50 new trucks and 10 motorcycles to the NSWMA late last year, in a bid to increase garbage collection islandwide as well as to strengthen operations within the agency.

- JIS News

