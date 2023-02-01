Hanover woman found chopped to death in her yard

A woman was found dead with chop wounds in her yard in Lucea, Hanover on Wednesday morning.

She has only been identified as 'Ferron', a 23-year-old security guard who was employed to NETS Security Company in Lucea.

The Gleaner was informed that she was from the Cold Spring community, which is also in Hanover.

She was residing at a premises along Fort Charlotte Drive in Lucea.

It is reported that some time after 6 o'clock residents stumbled upon the woman's body and called the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that she was chopped multiple times all over her body.

It is being suspected that she was attacked inside her house by assailants, chased into her yard, and chopped to death.

- Hopeton Bucknor

