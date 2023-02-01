Man charged over fatal Burger King parking lot attack

The police have now charged a man in relation to the fatal attack in the parking lot of the Burger King on Barbican Road in St Andrew last December.

Twenty-two-year-old Garlon Holmes, otherwise called 'Nippy', has been charged with two counts of murder and wounding with intent.

Holmes, of Norman Avenue, Kingston 2, was charged after he was pointed out during an identification parade.

Preparation is being made for him to appear in court.

The incident, which was captured on video and which went viral on social media platforms, happened on the morning of Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The police report that about 6:50 a.m. an argument developed between occupants of a Toyota Noah and a Nissan Tiida motor car.

According to the police, the men in the Nissan Tiida were joined by Holmes and other men travelling in a BMW X1 who attacked the occupants of the Toyota Noah with knives, injuring three.

The police were summoned and the injured men were taken to hospital, where two of them, later identified as Ackeem Morgan and Kaheem Harris, died.

The third man was admitted for treatment.

Holmes was taken into custody on Friday, December 30 and subsequently charged.

