Out-of-control taxi sends Manchester pedestrians running for safety

A schoolboy is nursing minor injuries after he had to jump out of the path of an out-of-control taxi that climbed a sidewalk along Manchester Road on Monday.

Head of traffic at the Mandeville Police Station, Sergeant Florzel Williams, says the matter is still under investigation.

No charges have been laid in the case.

According to police, on Monday morning a Toyota Corolla public passenger vehicle was travelling along the roadway when it veered onto a sidewalk and into the path of pedestrians.

In an effort to avoid being hit, the male student jumped over a nearby retaining wall.

Other pedestrians also had to quickly get out of the path of the oncoming taxi.

They escaped unharmed.

So too did the taxi driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The schoolboy was taken to hospital for minor cuts and bruises, where he was treated and later released.

But, his medical treatment is still ongoing, the police say.

- Tamara Bailey

