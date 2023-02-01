Portland students in police custody after alleged gang clashes at school

At least six male students from Port Antonio High School in Portland were on Wednesday afternoon taken to the Port Antonio Police Station for their alleged involvement in a fight where machetes and knives were drawn.

A senior teacher at the school, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, told The Gleaner that at least six fights broke out in what is believed to be related incidents.

According to the senior teacher, the police had to be called in to quell the situation, which threatened to escalate, as what appeared to be gangs within the school engaged in physical clashes on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the police have confirmed that they were forced to remove some male students from the institution, who were involved in fights, and that weapons were also recovered from them.

However, the police did not disclose how many students were taken out of the school environment or whether any of the students were seriously injured.

There are reports that at least two students were stabbed during the clash between alleged rival gangs within the school.

- Gareth Davis

