St Andrew architect murdered in Cargill Avenue gun attack
A motive is yet to be established into the murder of St Andrew architect Euhon Darling.
The 42-year-old was gunned down in his car at the intersection of Cargill and Skibo avenues in the parish.
It is reported that about 6:35 p.m., Darling was driving his Nissan X Trail motor vehicle when he was pounced upon by men travelling on a motorcycle.
It is alleged that the pillion opened gunfire hitting Darling, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a wall.
The pillion reportedly again opened another round of gunfire at the vehicle, hitting Darling several times.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
- Asha Wilks
