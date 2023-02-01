St Andrew architect murdered in Cargill Avenue gun attack

A motive is yet to be established into the murder of St Andrew architect Euhon Darling.

The 42-year-old was gunned down in his car at the intersection of Cargill and Skibo avenues in the parish.

It is reported that about 6:35 p.m., Darling was driving his Nissan X Trail motor vehicle when he was pounced upon by men travelling on a motorcycle.

It is alleged that the pillion opened gunfire hitting Darling, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a wall.

The pillion reportedly again opened another round of gunfire at the vehicle, hitting Darling several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Asha Wilks

