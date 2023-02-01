ZOSOs further extended

The Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in seven communities across Jamaica have been extended for another 60 days.



The resolutions were passed on Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

Speaking on the matter, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang remarked that the ZOSOs remain relevant and robust, “bringing about a meaningful and sustainable transformation of communities and restoring a sense of hope for the people who reside within and around the zones.”



According to him, the value proposition of the Zones of Special Operations resides in the fact that equal emphasis on restoring and maintaining order and safety, as well as improving the human capital factor and life outcomes of the residents is paramount.



Additionally, Chang stated that equipping residents with life skills, training, and a sense of identity that will lead them to more productive lives after the zones are concluded is critical to the success of the ZOSOs.



The intended outcomes and impact of the ZOSOs cannot be fully realised unless the investment and initiatives are sustained over the medium to long term, Chang argued.



This, he noted, must be accompanied by routine monitoring and rigorous evaluation, which we have set out to do to ensure that the lessons leant will inform the way forward.



At this juncture, he said the respective zones continue to transition along the clear-hold-build spectrum with positive results concerning crime reduction.



This phase, Chang noted, is a crucial component of the government's approach to social investment.

He said the introduction of a comprehensive Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Framework to support and track the progress and transformative actions under the ZOSOs is also a critical element by which to assess its impact.

