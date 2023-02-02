ATM stolen from gas station in Westmoreland

Thieves have stolen an automated teller machine (ATM) from the Jamieson's service station in Darliston, Westmoreland.

The armed robbers gained entry to the building by cutting the grille to the front door of the service station.

They then disconnected the surveillance system and proceeded to rip out the ATM.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

The stolen ATM is said to contain a large sum of money.

The service station was robbed last year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

