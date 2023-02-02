Skip to main content
Top Menu
Mobile Apps
eGleaner
Login
Subscribe Now
Kingston
Thu | Feb 2, 2023
Search
Menu
Main menu
Home
Lead Stories
News
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Letters
Commentary
Health
Lifestyle
Secondary Menu
World News
In Focus
Auto
Food
Shipping
Art & Leisure
Classifieds
Commerce
Flair
Jobs
Podcast
Puzzles
Mobile version
Subscribe to this feed
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Corporate Hands | Courts Optical donates $300,000 to Titchfield High School Choir
Published:
Thursday | February 2, 2023 | 12:09 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Courts Optical marked the launch of its 13th store in Port Antonio, Portland, with a donation of $300,000 to the Titchfield High School Choir. The donation will cover the cost of screening, testing and glasses for members of the school’s choir.
«Corporate Hands | Senior citizen wins all-expense paid vacation from JN Money
Corporate Hands | Carreras awards $20m in scholarships »
View the discussion thread.
Have COVID-19 questions?
Talk with our Virtual Assistant.