Thu | Feb 2, 2023

Corporate Hands | Courts Optical donates $300,000 to Titchfield High School Choir

Published:Thursday | February 2, 2023 | 12:09 AM
Courts Optical marked the launch of its 13th store in Port Antonio, Portland, with a donation of $300,000 to the Titchfield High School Choir. The donation will cover the cost of screening, testing and glasses for members of the school’s choir.
Contributed
