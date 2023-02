JP Farms Brand Manager Gayon Douglas (left) trades happy smiles and gift bags filled with tasty St Mary’s snacks with Jamaica Field Hockey Women’s Senior National team players Imauny Linton (centre) and Jonel Witter on Wednesday, January 25, ahead of their trip to the Cayman Islands to play a series of matches in preparation for the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games. St Mary’s donated five cases of its snack products to the 16-member squad.