Earth Today | Growing gains

From right: Kemoya Stephenson, a youth farmer, and Alvin Murray, country coordinator for the PROPEL project, give Canada’s Minister of International Development, Harjit Sajjan, a first-hand look at the gains from the initiative at a farm in Cascade, St Ann, last month. Sajjan had high praise for the sustained impact of the project, which was implemented in Jamaica by World University Service of Canada in partnership with the then Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries from 2013-2017. The $2-billion undertaking across five countries (Jamaica, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, and St Lucia) aided in the transformation of the local potato market with the implementation of a potato-based economic growth project.