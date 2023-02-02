Education Minister condemns murder of Hanover schoolgirl

Minister of Education Fayval Williams is condemning the murder of nine-year-old Nikita Noel, a student of Esher Primary in Lucea, Hanover.

It is reported that Nikita went missing after school ended on Wednesday, February 1, and her body was found in the Kew area of Lucea, Hanover later in the evening.

“This brutal assault and murder of little Nikita is a sad reflection of callous barbarity that characterises elements in our society, ”said Williams in a statement.

“Every child should be protected by the society as a whole. We must all be on guard to protect our children as they travel the island's roads,” Williams added.

She is urging anyone who may have information that could help the police in their investigations to do so.

Williams says the education ministry has reached out, through its regional office, to offer counselling services to Nikita's immediate family and school community.

