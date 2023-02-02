Golding to table motion on child seat requirement for PPVs

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is to table a private member's bill in the parliament in relation to the requirement for public passenger vehicles (PPVs) to be equipped with child seats.

Golding argues that PPVs should have been excluded from the rule in the Road Traffic Act which speaks to child restraint systems in vehicles.

And he says the police should stop enforcing the requirement for PPVs until the new Act is amended.

In the meantime, Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, is accusing the Government of ignoring the suggestions of the Opposition in crafting the new law.

Phillips says the Opposition had proposed hundreds of amendments, most of which were defeated.

He says application of the provision for child seats to PPVs is "impractical and burdensome on taxi operators".

Phillips notes that although the provision was not new, successive governments, by convention, never enforced the rule on public transport operators.

"Neither the police nor transport authority inspectors has ever enforced, ticketed or prosecuted any offence in the section", he asserts.

