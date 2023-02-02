Gov't to review law requiring taxis to have child seats

The Government says the requirement for public transport operators to equip their vehicles with appropriate child restraint systems is to be reviewed at the next meeting of the National Road Safety Council.

That meeting is set to take place on February 9.

In a series of posts to his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon, the minister with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, said the Government has taken note of the concerns regarding the provision in the new Road Traffic Act which came into force on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the provision was first incorporated in the Road Traffic Act in 2001 and was specifically deliberated by the Joint Select Committee chaired by former minister under the then People's National Party administration, Dr Omar Davis in 2015.

"In keeping with our consistent review the Government will have deliberation on the matter at the next meeting of the Road Safety Council. The National Road Safety Council is set to meet on February 9, 2023, where the Prime Minister will consider the first review," Morgan said.

Under the new law, motorists will incur a $5,000 fine if transporting a child in a vehicle without a restraint system.

Taxi operators have called for the regulation governing child restraint seats in public passenger vehicles to be reviewed.

