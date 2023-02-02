JCF receives over $6 million in ICT devices to boost operations

The Universal Service Fund (USF) has handed over $6 million worth of information communication technology (ICT) devices to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to boost its efficiency at select police stations as well as its training capacity.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on Wednesday, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, explained that the devices will provide cops with access to critical information and communication tools in real time, enabling them to perform their duties with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“The integration of cutting-edge technologies into the daily operations of the JCF will undoubtedly enhance public safety and lead to improved outcomes for all Jamaicans. We are proud to support the JCF in their efforts to modernise their operations and provide officers with the tools they need to succeed,” said Vaz.

“These devices will also help to improve accountability and transparency within the force. They will allow for better documentation of incidents and will provide a more efficient means of communication between officers and their superiors”, he continued.

Vaz added that for more than 10 years, the USF has been providing the JCF with support.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The JCF has been a beneficiary of the USF's Island-wide Broadband Project since 2012, with over 61 police facilities receiving access to the Internet”, he said, noting that the handover of ICT devices is part of a larger initiative aimed at modernising the operations of law enforcement agencies in Jamaica.

“The integration of technology into policing is a crucial step towards building a safer and more secure Jamaica, and the USF is committed to promoting the widespread availability and use of ICT in the country”, added Vaz.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson expressed gratitude on behalf of the JCF for USF's support and partnership.

“These devices will play a critical role in enhancing the effectiveness of our officers and in improving public safety in Jamaica,” he said.

“Today, I must also thank the USF for working with us on many projects and for funding our own members to do coding, coupled with the benefits that we receive from your broadband project. USF has been involved in the digitisation process of the JCF – and we have an e-ticketing system and the digitisation records … and the USF is a part of that as partnership is one of our strategic pillars,” Anderson continued.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.