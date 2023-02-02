JN ATM in Clarendon vandalised

A JN Bank automated teller machine (ATM) was vandalised in Spalding, Clarendon last night.

The discovery was made this morning by passers-by who then alerted the police.

Commanding officer of the Manchester police, Superintendent Shane McCalla, said no money was taken.

He told The Gleaner that while no one has been held, at this point in the investigation, the perpetrator would likely be charged with malicious destruction of property.

The cost of the damage to the ATM has not yet been ascertained.

A senior representative at the bank told The Gleaner that the company's security department is investigating the matter along with the police.

- Tamara Bailey

