NWA to close section of Fairfield to Point roadway on Sunday

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that a section of the Fairfield to Point roadway in St James is to be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday.

The section to be closed is between the Estuary Housing Development and the Hurlock community.

The NWA says the closure will be in effect between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the roadway is being closed to facilitate the installation of culverts.

She says this follows the completion of a similar activity a week ago.

A total of seven culverts are being installed along the corridor.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Fairfield, towards Johns Hall and beyond, may travel via the alternative routes through Irwin, Sign, and Hurlock. Commuters travelling from the Johns Hall direction towards Montego Bay may also travel via Hurlock, Over River, Sign and Irwin.

The NWA says the works form part of the $164 million road rehabilitation project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

It represents the third phase of the repair of the 6.1-kilo meter stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and the Hurlock community. The earlier phases were completed, over a three-year period, at a cost of approximately $188 million.

