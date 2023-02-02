Previously deported Jamaican man jailed in US on drug charges, illegal re-entry

BALTIMORE, CMC – A Jamaican man has been sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug possession and distribution and for illegal re-entry into the United States.

The United States Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) agency says Norman Moore, also known as Lynn Brown, received the sentence at the US District Court of Maryland for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and for illegally re-entering the US, having been previously removed.

Additionally, ICE said Moore has a previous conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana in June 1997.

“Norman Moore has a history of drug convictions and unlawfully entering the US to conduct criminal activities,” said Field Office Director Lyle Boelens of ERO Baltimore.

“We simply cannot let criminals like Moore walk free among the law-abiding residents who we have sworn to protect.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“ERO Baltimore is constantly working to ensure that Maryland is not a safe haven for international criminals,” he added.

ICE said Moore initially entered the US on “an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without having been inspected or admitted by an immigration official.”

ICE said ERO officers first encountered Moore when he was serving a 70-month prison sentence at the Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

Moore, who had been convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, admitted to ERO officers that he had unlawfully entered the US, ICE said.

In June 1998, ICE said ERO Philadelphia served Moore with a final administrative removal order.

ERO Boston removed Moore from the US to Jamaica upon the completion of his incarceration in April 2002, ICE said.

However, it said Moore unlawfully re-entered the US.

In November 2019, ICE said deportation officers from ERO Baltimore, working with US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore and Maryland State Police, apprehended Moore during a vehicle stop.

ICE said authorities seized 10.1 kilogrammes of a fentanyl/heroin mixture, a large amount of US currency, and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking organisations.

ERO Baltimore has lodged a detainer on Moore to initiate removal proceedings upon completion of his incarceration, ICE said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.