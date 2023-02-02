St James man charged for 2018 murder

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to a chopping incident in Long Bay, St James, in 2018.

He is Carlius Stewart, a labourer of Three Miles River, Westmoreland, and Long Bay, St James.

He is charged with the murder of 44-year-old Borris Edwards, a labourer, of Long Bay, St James.

The Montego Bay Police say about 1:30 p.m. on July 11, 2018, both men had an argument which escalated into a fight.

It is alleged that Stewart used a machete to inflict several chop wounds to Edwards' head and neck.

The police were summoned and Edwards fled the scene.

On February 1, Stewart was arrested and taken into custody where he was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

