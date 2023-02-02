Trelawny garbage transfer station still on the agenda – NSWMA head

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon says the establishment of a transfer station to better manage garbage collection in Trelawny is still on the agenda.

The project was announced in 2018.

Gordon, who was participating in a garbage collection drive in the parish today, told The Gleaner that the project is still under consideration while admitting that the progress has been slow.

"The size project being envisioned has a lot of work to be put in place. There is engineering work, technical input and site mapping. It might be progressing slowly but the Government is committed to establishing the station,” he said.

“At the outset, $90 million was anecdotally bandied about as the cost. This you can imagine will be more but it will be built," Gordon added.

At the time of the announcement, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie had indicated that a site for the garbage transfer station was identified in Daniel Town.

However, the location received push back from residents.

Councillor for the Sherwood division Dunstan Harper intervened and suggested a location at Hyde Hall.

"The site was visited by representatives from NSWMA and was approved," Harper told the Gleaner

This was confirmed by Gordon.

"Presently, we have a programme right across the island where garbage is collected to minimise any backlog. Today, we are in Trelawny and we will move to areas where the need arises," Gordon said.

- Leon Jackson

