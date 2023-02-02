Update | Man held in death of Hanover schoolgirl placed in protective custody

The 42-year-old man held in relation to the rape and strangulation of a schoolgirl in Hanover has been placed in protective custody by the police.

The police say the move is to keep him safe amid heated tempers in the community.

The killing of nine-year-old Nikita 'Jojo' Noel, who was found dead in Kew district, Lucea, Hanover last night, has left residents upset.

The police reported that the man was in a relationship with the girl's mother.

He was reportedly also acquainted with her family.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Noel was yesterday reported missing by her mother after she did not return home from school.

She was a student at Esher Primary.

Her body was later found by a search party, which included law enforcement officers.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.