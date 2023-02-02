UPDATE | Stolen ATM found but over $8 million missing

The Westmoreland police say the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) which was stolen from Jamison's Service Station in Darliston on Thursday morning has been located.

However, the more than $8 million which was believed to be in the machine at the time it was stolen was not recovered.

The destroyed machine was found on the compound of the Darliston Great House on Thursday afternoon.

Armed robbers reportedly gained access to the ATM by cutting the grille to the front door of the service station.

They then disconnected the surveillance system and proceeded to rip out the ATM.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

The service station was also robbed last year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.